Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WILLIAMS, BREAUNA KAY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4991, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
STONE, KARLY JEAN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4990, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4990, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4989, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
