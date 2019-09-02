Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WILLIAMS, BREAUNA KAY

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4991, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



STONE, KARLY JEAN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4990, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #4990, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4989, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



