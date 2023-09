Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11562, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11561, CASH, $728, Court: RS Municipal Court



SUHR, SABRINA KAY

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #11560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TURNER, RYAN LEE

Age: 29

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-09-01

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Homicide by Vehicle Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TALKINGTON, JARED DEAN

Age: 39

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-09-01

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VON SCHRILTZ, ROBERT VERN

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-09-01

Released: 2023-09-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11557, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11557, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.