Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HILSTAD, CODY SHANE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-09-19

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONTOYA, STEVEN JOSEPH

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Blackmail – Threatens Bodily Injury or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5086, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



BITSILLY, ROBERTO

Age: 34

Address: BLOOMFIELD, NM

Booking: 2019-09-19

Released: 2019-09-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5085, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



SPENCER, ZACHARY M

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-09-19

Released: 2019-09-19

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5087, CASH, $185, Court: OTHER



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: