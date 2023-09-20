Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11635, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11634, CASH, $255, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11633, CASH, $1373, Court: GR Municipal Court
SCHWARTZ, MICHAEL LEE
Age: 75
Address: STOCKTON, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VENTA, JOHN FRANCIS
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-09-19
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.