Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11635, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11634, CASH, $255, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11633, CASH, $1373, Court: GR Municipal Court



SCHWARTZ, MICHAEL LEE

Age: 75

Address: STOCKTON, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #11632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VENTA, JOHN FRANCIS

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-09-19

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.