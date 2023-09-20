Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-19 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11635, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-19 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11634, CASH, $255, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11633, CASH, $1373, Court: GR Municipal Court

SCHWARTZ, MICHAEL LEE

Age: 75 
Address: STOCKTON, CA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-19 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VENTA, JOHN FRANCIS

Age: 59 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-09-19 
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-23 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

