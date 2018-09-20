Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
GOICH, BRIAN LYLE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
GLADUE, DEBRA ANN
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2972, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
RAINWATER, ADAM JAY
Age: 75
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2970, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FULGHAM, ZACHARY LEE
Age: 37
Address: GARDEN CITY, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SLOAN, DEANNA
Age: 50
Address: PAGE, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROMERO, JERRY JOSEPH
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: USM
