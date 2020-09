Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

SIERRA, ROBERTO CARLOS

Age: 48

Address: SAN DIEGO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-09-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6882, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MADSEN, DAVID WAYNE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6881, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6881, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #6881, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MATA, ROXANNE

Age: 25

Address: SAN JUAN, TX

Booking: 2020-09-01

Released: 2020-09-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #6879, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



