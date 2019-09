Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WOOD, ROGER L

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 36

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5092, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CUNNINGHAM, CHELSEY CRAIG

Age: 54

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-09-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5091, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER



HARRIS, LARAMIE

Age: 30

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-20

Arresting Agency: NWS

MATTHEWS, JASON KEITH

Age: 52

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-20

Arresting Agency: NWS

ARCHULETA, JESSE NULL

Age: 47

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5090, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



GROOM, JUSTIN ALEXANDER

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-09-20

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



