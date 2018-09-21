Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
STOUFFER, DOUGLAS RYAN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-20
Arresting Agency: S
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VAN BRUNT, DEREK TRAVERS
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-09-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FROATS, KAYLA JONELLE
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-09-20
Booking: 2018-09-20
Released: 2018-09-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2974, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
MAESTAS, ERIC
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-20
Booking: 2018-09-20
Released: 2018-09-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2974, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
