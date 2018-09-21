Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

STOUFFER, DOUGLAS RYAN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-20
Arresting Agency: S

Charges:

  • Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VAN BRUNT, DEREK TRAVERS

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-09-20
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FROATS, KAYLA JONELLE

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-09-20
Released: 2018-09-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2974, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

MAESTAS, ERIC

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-20
Released: 2018-09-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2974, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

