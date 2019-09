Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SANCHEZ, JOSE IVAN

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5098, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5097, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court



DAVIS, RUSSELL ALLEN

Age: 35

Address: BOISE, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, STEPHEN TERRENCE

Age: 41

Address: WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REVELS, LANCE ALEXANDER

Age: 28

Address: HAIRA, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAAVEDRA SALOMON, ARNOLFO

Age: 48

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-21

Arresting Agency: ICE

