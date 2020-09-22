Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Booking
LAW, KRISTIN DEE
Age: 57
Address: SANDY BROOK, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI
Age: 26
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6974, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: