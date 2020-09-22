Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

LAW, KRISTIN DEE

Age: 57

Address: SANDY BROOK, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 26

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6974, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: