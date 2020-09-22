Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

LAW, KRISTIN DEE

Age: 57 
Address: SANDY BROOK, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-22 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 26 
Address: RELIANCE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-21 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6974, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

Jackson Police Department Investigating 4 Incidents of Voyeurism and Sexual Battery

Jackson Police Department Investigating 4 Incidents of Voyeurism and Sexual Battery

RSPD Looking for Suspect in Counterfeit Bill Case

RSPD Looking for Suspect in Counterfeit Bill Case

Wolves Win Regional Tennis Title, Crown Nine All-Conference Players

Wolves Win Regional Tennis Title, Crown Nine All-Conference Players

Lady Wolves Swing Into Third at State Golf

Lady Wolves Swing Into Third at State Golf