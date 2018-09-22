Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

PRIME, COLTER J

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2983, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2983, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ARMAJO, KODY

Age: 32
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: OTHR

BRENNAN, JOSHUA KELLY

Age: 25
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RHODES, ADAM JONATHAN

Age: 34
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STABLER, ROGER

Age: 33
Address: OMAHA, NE
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: OTHR

WILLIAMS, LONNIE

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-21
Released: 2018-09-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2979, CASH, $222, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

