Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
PRIME, COLTER J
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2983, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2983, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARMAJO, KODY
Age: 32
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: OTHR
BRENNAN, JOSHUA KELLY
Age: 25
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RHODES, ADAM JONATHAN
Age: 34
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STABLER, ROGER
Age: 33
Address: OMAHA, NE
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-09-21
Arresting Agency: OTHR
WILLIAMS, LONNIE
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-21
Released: 2018-09-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2979, CASH, $222, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
