Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

CLEMENT, JOANNA RENEE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: , Bond: #6983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAY, SHAWNEE JO

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #6981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRECKLETON, MICHELLE LEROSS

Age: 46

Address: STEAMBOAT SPRIN, CO

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-09-23

Scheduled Release: 2020-09-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENOFF, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6979, CASH, $545, Court: OTHER

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6978, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



