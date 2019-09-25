Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ARMIJO, JACQUALINE ANN

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5116, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



CONNIN, EDWARD DALE

Age: 29

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5113, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED

Age: 33

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5114, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-09-24

Released: 2019-09-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5111, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



