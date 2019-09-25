Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ARMIJO, JACQUALINE ANN
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5116, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
CONNIN, EDWARD DALE
Age: 29
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5113, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED
Age: 33
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5114, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-24
Released: 2019-09-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5111, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: