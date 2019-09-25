Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ARMIJO, JACQUALINE ANN

Age: 57 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5116, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

CONNIN, EDWARD DALE

Age: 29 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5113, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED

Age: 33 
Address: EVANSTON, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5114, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-24 
Released: 2019-09-24 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5111, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

