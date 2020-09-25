Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

JULIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



FAJARDO, ANJELICA

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6985, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



