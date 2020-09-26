Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

JULIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age: 33 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

FAJARDO, ANJELICA

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6985, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

