Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
JULIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
FAJARDO, ANJELICA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6985, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
