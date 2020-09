Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

OWENS, SHARA MARGARITA

Age: 27

Address: ROY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court



FISHER, JACOB LYLE WAYNE

Age: 25

Address: FORT COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6992, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #6992, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDERSON, MISTY DAWN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6991, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6991, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court



BUCKENDORF, JUSTON WILLIAM

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-09-25

Scheduled Release: 2020-09-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHERIDAN, KASIE ROSE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-09-25

Released: 2020-09-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6990, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



