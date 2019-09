Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CORNELL, JESSIE RAE

Age: 22

Address: ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5129, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHRISTIANSEN, JORDAN RUSSELL

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TAYLOR, MYA KAYLIE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5124, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STATON, STEPHANIE RANKIN

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #5127, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5127, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FINLEY, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age: 54

Address: STOREY, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMPSON, DACOTA LEE

Age: 26

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5122, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: