Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HALE, KASH ADAM

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6996, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL

Age: 39

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-09-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6997, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE Status: PENDING, Bond: #6994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



