Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 28

CARRILLO, SHANE JOSEPH

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7000, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



