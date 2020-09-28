Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

CARRILLO, SHANE JOSEPH

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-28 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7000, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

