Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Booking
CARRILLO, SHANE JOSEPH
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7000, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: