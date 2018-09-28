Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

MAZURKIEWSICZ, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3019, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3020, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

