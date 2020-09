Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

LEASOR, STEPHANY KAYE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSE, BRANDEN ALEXANDER

Age: 31

Address: SAN DIEGO, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-09-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUOKKA, MICHELLE SUSAN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7001, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



