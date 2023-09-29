Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



KATTAN, AUSTIN REES

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Approaching /Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11672, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court



WATKINS, IRENE

Age: 37

Address: COTTONWOOD, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-09-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

PEREZ ZUNIGA, CESAR OMAR

Age: 28

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11671, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



