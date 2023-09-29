Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
KATTAN, AUSTIN REES
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Approaching /Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11672, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court
WATKINS, IRENE
Age: 37
Address: COTTONWOOD, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
PEREZ ZUNIGA, CESAR OMAR
Age: 28
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11671, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.