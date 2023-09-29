Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


KATTAN, AUSTIN REES

Age: 18 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-28 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Approaching /Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11672, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court

WATKINS, IRENE

Age: 37 
Address: COTTONWOOD, CA 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-09-28 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

PEREZ ZUNIGA, CESAR OMAR

Age: 28 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-28 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11671, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

