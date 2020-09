Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WILSON, DERICK DAVID

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN JAMES

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6887, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court



STEVENSON, ROBBY TRENTON

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CONNOLLY, RODNEY JOSHUA

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-09-02

Released: 2020-09-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death Status: PENDING, Bond: #6888, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



