Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CARMINE, RYAN DAVID

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AUSTIN PECORARO, JUSTIN TAYLOR

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #4997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRAWFORD, BREONA LORAIN

Age: 30

Address: SAN JACINTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAUCUM, KENNY WAYNE

Age: 49

Address: GREENRIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4995, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



ORTIZ, MICHAEL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Sniffing Glue and Similar Toxic Vapors Status: PENDING, Bond: #4993, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAIZ, ALYSSA MARIE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-09-02

Released: 2019-09-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4999, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



