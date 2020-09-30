Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

GUNYAN, SHELDON WAYNE

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7008, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

WATHEN, DAVID ALLEN

Age: 35 
Address: COOS BAY, OR 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7005, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROSSY, DAVID

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-29 
Released: 2020-09-29 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7004, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

UW to Allow 7,000 Fans at Home Football Games

UW to Allow 7,000 Fans at Home Football Games

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound? – Learn Booster Seat Safety & WIN!

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound? – Learn Booster Seat Safety & WIN!

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

Green River Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

Green River Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case