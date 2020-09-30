Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

GUNYAN, SHELDON WAYNE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7008, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



WATHEN, DAVID ALLEN

Age: 35

Address: COOS BAY, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7005, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSSY, DAVID

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-09-29

Released: 2020-09-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7004, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: