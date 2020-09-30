Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Booking
GUNYAN, SHELDON WAYNE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7008, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
WATHEN, DAVID ALLEN
Age: 35
Address: COOS BAY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7005, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSSY, DAVID
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-29
Released: 2020-09-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7004, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: