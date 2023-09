Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARKO, ANATOLIY P

Age: 32

Address: PASCO, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodlily injury to a peace officer, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TORRES, OSCAR MARTIN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAYRES, JEFFEREY WAYMAN

Age: 42

Address: FAIRMONT, WV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMAS, ETHAN JAY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court



WORLEIN, LARRY G

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11675, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALLEN, RUSSELL KURT

Age: 48

Address: SKULL VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, ALLISON ELLEN

Age: 28

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



