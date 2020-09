Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

MASSEY, BENJAMIN NOAH

Age: 29

Address: SNELLVILLE, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #6898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, COURTNEY LORRAINE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-09-03

Scheduled Release: 2020-09-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TSO, TERRY MANN

Age: 49

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6894, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-09-03

Released: 2020-09-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6899, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAKUBOWSKI, GREGORY F

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-09-03

Released: 2020-09-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6893, CASH, $600, Court: OTHER



