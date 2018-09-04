Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
MURRAY, STEPHANIE KAY
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, AMY JO
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2878, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROMERO, KEVIN RUSSELL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2877, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners: