Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 4

By
News Desk
-
2.0K
Views 
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

MURRAY, STEPHANIE KAY

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2879, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CLARK, AMY JO

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2878, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROMERO, KEVIN RUSSELL

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2018-09-03
Scheduled Release: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2877, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these partners:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR