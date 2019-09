Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SMITH, AUTUMN JEANETTE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5013, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARBER, SHARON RENEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5010, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #5010, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: , Bond: #5010, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALTERS, ERIKA MARIE

Age: 40

Address: MANILA, UT

Booking: 2019-09-04

Released: 2019-09-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5009, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSBORNE, TYSON DELOY

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-09-04

Released: 2019-09-04

Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



