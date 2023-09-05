Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RIGGAN, JEREMIAH LEO

Age: 25 
Address: LA BARGE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-05 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11569, CASH, $580, Court: OTHER
  • SEAT BELT: DRIVER (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11569, CASH, $580, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

