Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RIGGAN, JEREMIAH LEO

Age: 25

Address: LA BARGE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11569, CASH, $580, Court: OTHER

SEAT BELT: DRIVER (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11569, CASH, $580, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.