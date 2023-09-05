Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RIGGAN, JEREMIAH LEO
Age: 25
Address: LA BARGE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11569, CASH, $580, Court: OTHER
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11569, CASH, $580, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.