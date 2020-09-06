Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
GRAHAM CARRILLO, ANTHONY ALEXANDER
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEINHARDT, JAMIE
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-09-05
Released: 2020-09-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6907, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6907, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court
