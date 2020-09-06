Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

GRAHAM CARRILLO, ANTHONY ALEXANDER

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEINHARDT, JAMIE

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-09-05

Released: 2020-09-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #6907, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6907, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court



