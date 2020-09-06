Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

GRAHAM CARRILLO, ANTHONY ALEXANDER

Age: 24 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-06 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DEINHARDT, JAMIE

Age: 47 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-09-05 
Released: 2020-09-05 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6907, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6907, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court

