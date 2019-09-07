Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HILTY, SIERRA ANN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5018, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAUL, ANTHONY MICHAEL
Age: 26
Address: ANAHEIM HILLS, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-09-06
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Terroristic Threats (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: