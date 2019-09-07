Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HILTY, SIERRA ANN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5018, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAUL, ANTHONY MICHAEL

Age: 26

Address: ANAHEIM HILLS, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-06

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Terroristic Threats (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



