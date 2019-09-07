Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HILTY, SIERRA ANN

Age: 19 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-06 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5018, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SAUL, ANTHONY MICHAEL

Age: 26 
Address: ANAHEIM HILLS, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-09-06 
Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Terroristic Threats (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

