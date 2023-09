Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DELGADILLO RAMIREZ, RAUL ALESSANDRO

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #11581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, DAVID C

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11579, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11580, CASH, $2500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, BRIAN JEFFERSON

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11576, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court



WINDERS, ADEN LEE

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11575, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #11574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



