Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NELSON, MATHEW JAMES

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5025, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERTSON, CHANDLAR DEE RAY

Age: 18

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #5024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHICKER, NANCY LOUISE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driver’s License – Required Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



CASEY, EVAN MAURICE

Age: 18

Address: FRANKSTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5022, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CASEY, KYLE BRANDON

Age: 30

Address: FRANKSTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5021, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MERRICK, AMBER LYNN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5019, SURETY OR CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5020, SURETY OR CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-09-07

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



