Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-09-07 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6910, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE

Age: 41 
Address: EDEN, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-09-07 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6909, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 7

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 7

Annual Labor Day Picnic Postponed to 2021

Annual Labor Day Picnic Postponed to 2021

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

#WHYoming: Irish Kreis

#WHYoming: Irish Kreis