Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-09-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6910, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE

Age: 41

Address: EDEN, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-09-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6909, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: