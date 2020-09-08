Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Booking
COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-09-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6910, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE
Age: 41
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-09-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6909, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
