Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

NEWMAN, RAYMOND AARON

Age: 52 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11584, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

