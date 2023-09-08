Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

NEWMAN, RAYMOND AARON

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11584, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.