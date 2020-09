Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

CUDNEY, ANDREW CHARLES

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #6919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #6919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JOHNSON, CORBY ALAN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon, 8 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6918, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #6918, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PETERSON, BERNHARDT HENRY

Age: 40

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6917, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



JOHNSON, RYLEY DANE

Age: 18

Address: LAYTON, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6911, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6911, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



