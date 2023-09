Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CAMPOS, ALBERTO

Age: 33

Address: BALCH SPRINGS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11590, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





MARTINEZ, FREDRICK CHARLES

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZEILER, CHARLES

Age: 69

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-09-08

Arresting Agency: NWS

WITT, MICHAEL NATHANIAL

Age: 22

Address: ODGEN, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-09-08

Arresting Agency: NWS

ROBERTS, JOSEPH DAVID

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11586, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZANCANELLA, ANYSSA DESHAY

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-09-08

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



RUIZ, ARTHUR

Age: 43

Address: ROOSEVELT, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11585, CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11585, CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11585, CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMPSON, SAMANTHA S

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-09-08

Released: 2023-09-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11587, CASH, $285, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.