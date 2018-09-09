Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
NGUYEN, QUY XUAN
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2920, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
CRUZ, JEFFERY JAY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2919, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOLMES, LAWRENCE TRENT
Age: 53
Address: N HOLLYWOOD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2918, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
