Sweetwater County Athletes Earn Wyoming All-State Football Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Three Sweetwater County football players proved themselves among Wyoming’s best this season, earning 2024 All-State Football honors. Representing Green River and Rock Springs, these players showcased exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication on the field.

Green River Wolves (Class 3A)

Daxton Taylor: The talented wide receiver earned a spot on the Class 3A All-State team, cementing his reputation as one of the top offensive threats in the state. Taylor set the Wolves’ single-season receptions record with 56 catches this year with 574 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He had two rushing touchdowns on the year as well and was third in 3A in receiving yards per game.

Rock Springs Tigers (Class 4A)

Randall Hamilton : A force on the offensive line, Hamilton earned All-State honors in Class 4A for his dominant presence in the trenches. His strength, technique, and ability to open running lanes for the fourth best rushing team in 4A made him a cornerstone of the Tigers’ offense which had 1974 total rushing yards

Michael Rubich: Recognized as a unanimous All-State selection at kicking specialist, Rubich's consistency and power in high-pressure situations stood out statewide. He made two field goals from 42 yards out this year and he averaged 58.2 per kickoff, resulting in 31 touchbacks on his 37 attempts.

