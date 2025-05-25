Sweetwater County Athletes Make Their Mark in 1A, 4A State Track Meets

CASPER — Sweetwater County had several point-scoring performances at the 2025 WHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Casper, as athletes from Green River, Rock Springs and Farson-Eden battled among Wyoming’s best.

The Rock Springs girls finished 12th in the 4A division with 15 points, narrowly ahead of Green River’s 13th-place, 14-point effort. Senior Brynn Bider paced the Tigers with a state title in the long jump, soaring 19-3 to earn 10 points. She also placed seventh in the 100-meter dash (13.04 seconds) for two more points and anchored the 4×100 relay team (with Gabryella Bates, Cambry Costantino and Haydn Plant) to a seventh-place finish in 50.81 for an additional two points.

Rock Springs sophomore Brianna Dale cleared 10-0 in the pole vault for eighth place and one point.

On the boys’ side, senior Jonas Slater added three points with a sixth-place run in the 110-meter hurdles (15.62). Junior Sergio Sisneros contributed a point with an eighth-place high-jump effort of 6-2. Rock Springs ended up taking 14th place with four points while Green River did not place for any points in the boys division.

For the Green River girls, they were led by senior Lillian Allison, who scored six points with a third-place shot-put throw of 38-9¾ and added five points with a fourth-place discus mark of 124-3. Junior Amanda Davis also added two points with a seventh-place discus throw of 120-3. Sophomore Nicole Wilson chipped in with a point in the long jump (eighth at 16-9¼).

In the 1A division, Farson-Eden’s girls tied for 13th with 14 team points. Senior Rebecca Smith contributed six points by placing third in the 100-meter dash (13.47) and two points with a seventh-place finish in the 200 meters (28.10). Junior Cadence Jones scored one point in the 1,600 meters (sixth at 6:12.76) and three in the 3,200 (sixth at 13:41.91). The Lady Pronghorns’ 1,600 sprint medley relay (Kenzi Reddon, Keelie Thoren, Smith and Jones) finished seventh in 5:08.51 for two points.

On the boys’ side, Farson-Eden placed 14th with 13.5 points. Junior Kole Johnson scored four points by taking fifth in the 400 (53.48), while the 4×400 relay team (Mason Bear, Johnson, Kaleb DuBry and Jeff Goodwin) added four points with a fifth-place time of 3:48.75. Sophomore Jeff Goodwin scored five points with a fourth-place discus throw of 131-4, and junior Eli Scheer recorded half a point with an eighth-place high jump of 5-6.

