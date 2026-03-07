Sweetwater County Athletes Post Multiple Top-20 Finishes at 4A State Indoor Track Championships

GILLETTE — Athletes from Rock Springs and Green River competed at the 4A Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships, with several top-five finishes and numerous top-20 performances over the two-day meet at the Campbell County Recreation Center Fieldhouse.

Rock Springs highlighted the meet with a podium finish in the boys high jump, where Sergio Sisneros placed third after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.

The Tigers also had another top-five finish in the girls sprint medley relay, where the team placed fifth with a time of 4 minutes, 28.10 seconds.

Several athletes from the two schools also recorded top-10 finishes. Rock Springs’ Brianna Dale finished sixth in the girls pole vault with a clearance of 10 feet, 6 inches, while Trace Walker placed seventh in the boys pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches. Green River’s Amanda Davis added a seventh-place finish in the girls shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 4.25 inches.

Relay teams also contributed top-10 performances. The Rock Springs boys 4×200-meter relay placed sixth in 1:35.32, while the Rock Springs girls 4×200-meter relay finished seventh in 1:53.05. The Rock Springs boys sprint medley relay placed eighth with a time of 3:50.04, and the Rock Springs boys 4×400-meter relay also finished eighth in 3:37.97. Green River’s girls 4×200-meter relay placed ninth with a time of 1:53.35, and Aria Wheeler led the Rock Springs girls distance group with a ninth-place finish in the 800 meters at 2:27.21.

Other top-15 finishes included Wheeler’s 10th-place finish in the girls 1,600 meters in 5:31.74. William Maes finished 11th in the boys 800 meters in 2:05.85, while the Green River boys 4×800-meter relay placed 11th in 9:33.80. Austin Pfeifer added a 12th-place finish in the boys 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.60. In the field events, Cambry Costantino placed 12th in the girls triple jump with a mark of 32 feet, 7.75 inches, while Lilly Bodenhagen finished 13th in the girls pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches. Green River’s Alayna Kellhofer finished 13th in the girls triple jump with a jump of 32 feet, 3.5 inches, and Kaleb Praytor placed 13th in the boys triple jump at 39 feet, 2 inches. Jake Swensen finished 14th in the boys 800 meters in 2:09.56, and Green River’s Kaydee Duke placed 14th in the girls triple jump with a mark of 32 feet, 1.25 inches. Brandon Swigart added a 15th-place finish in the boys 400 meters with a time of 53.66.

Additional top-20 finishes came from several athletes across both teams. Madeline Weaver placed 19th in the girls 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.56, while Kaleb Praytor finished 18th in the boys 55-meter dash at 6.85 seconds and 20th in the boys long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 4.5 inches. Gustavo Marmorato finished 20th in the boys 200 meters in 24.06. In the field events, Tahlia Knudsen placed 19th in the girls high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches and 16th in the girls pole vault at 8 feet, while Evan Berry finished 17th in the boys high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches. Cambry Costantino placed 19th in the girls long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 1.25 inches, and Jackson Stewart finished 17th in the boys triple jump at 38 feet, 6.25 inches.

Green River’s girls 4×400-meter relay finished ninth in 4:29.69, while the Green River boys 4×400-meter relay placed 14th in 3:47.18.

In the team standings, the Rock Springs girls finished 11th, followed by the Green River girls in 13th. The Rock Springs boys placed 11th overall, while the Green River boys did not place in the team standings.