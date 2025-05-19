Sweetwater County Athletes Shine at Regional Track Meets

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Athletes from Green River, Rock Springs and Farson-Eden delivered strong performances at their respective regional track meets this past weekend, with several athletes punching their tickets to the state championships in Casper next week.

During the 4A West Regional meet at Evanston High School, Rock Springs senior Brynn Bider stood out with a first-place finish in the long jump, leaping 18 feet, 11.25 inches to earn a state-qualifying mark and 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Bider also earned a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash and anchored the 4×100-meter relay team to a fourth-place finish alongside teammates Gabryella Bates, Cambry Costantino, and Haydn Plant.

Green River’s Lillian Allison claimed a regional title in the girls’ shot put, launching a throw of 40 feet, 5 inches — good for 10 points and a state-qualifying mark. She added a fifth-place finish in the discus. Teammate Amanda Davis also qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the discus with a mark of 122 feet 11 inches. Sophia Arnold added three points in the shot put with her sixth-place finish.

Green River’s Isabelle Murdock placed seventh in the 800-meter run, earning 2 points. Sophomore Aria Wheeler narrowly missed the top 8 in both the 800- and 1600-meter races, but put together a pair of competitive performances, finishing tenth and ninth, respectively.

In the hurdles, Green River sophomore Nicole Wilson earned a point by taking eighth in the 100-meter hurdles and placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles. She also cleared 4 feet, 11 inches in the high jump to take sixth and added a seventh-place finish in the long jump.

Rock Springs’ Brianna Dale placed second in the pole vault with a jump of 10 feet, 6 inches, earning 8 points and a spot at state.

On the 4A boys’ side, senior Dalton Marincic placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200, while running a leg in the Tigers’ 4×100-meter relay team to a fifth-place finish. Kalub Padilla and Trace Walker each placed in the 400, with Padilla finishing fifth and Walker eighth.

Rock Springs hurdler Jonas Slater finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and added a seventh-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. He also finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Sergio Sisneros placed fifth in the same event. In the pole vault, Trace Walker cleared 12 feet for seventh place, while Green River’s Trace Erdmann finished fourth with a mark of 12 feet, 6 inches.

In the boys’ 4×100-meter relay, Green River’s squad of Erdmann, Chaz Helmandollar, Noah Hemphill, and Dallan Rosene clocked a 45.75 to place sixth.

As a team, the Green River girls placed seventh with 40.5 points, while Rock Springs was eighth with 32. On the boys’ side, Rock Springs placed seventh overall with 48.5 points, and Green River was eighth with 14.

Meanwhile, at the 1A/2A West Regional meet in Shoshoni, Farson-Eden made its presence known with several top-tier performances.

Senior Rebecca Smith led the way for the Lady Pronghorns, qualifying for state in multiple individual events. She took third in both the 200-meter dash and triple jump and placed seventh in the 100-meter dash. She was also part of the girls’ sprint medley relay team, which finished fourth. Cadence Jones also had a strong weekend, placing third in the 3200-meter run and fourth in the 1600. She joined Smith, Kenzi Reddon, and Keelie Thoren to score in the sprint medley.

In boys’ action, junior Kole Johnson earned top-five finishes in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes, highlighted by a fourth-place run in the 200. He also helped the Pronghorns’ 4×400-meter relay team finish fourth, joining Mason Bear, Kaleb DuBry, and Jeff Goodwin.

Goodwin stole the spotlight in the discus, breaking his own school record with a winning throw of 140 feet, 2 inches to claim the regional title and earn 10 points for Farson-Eden. He set the previous school mark just last week. Eli Scheer placed third in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 8 inches, and Aden Neese added a sixth-place finish in the shot put.

The Wyoming State Track and Field Championships will take place May 22-24 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. All three Sweetwater County schools — Green River, Rock Springs and Farson-Eden — will be represented as they look to close out the season on the podium.

For a full list of results from all the regional meets around the state, click here.