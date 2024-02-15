Sweetwater County Basketball Teams Near End of Season

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Green River, Rock Springs, and Farson-Eden are all close to the end of regular season basketball. Rock Springs and Green River have one road and one home game this week. They are both on the road Thursday as the Tigers head to Riverton while the Wolves head to Evanston. Farson-Eden has one away game this week as they head to Saratoga Thursday.

The Wolves and Tigers are then back home on Saturday. The Tigers host Cody while the Wolves host Jackson.

All Wolves and Tigers games will be broadcast and live-streamed with TRN Media. The Green River games can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. The Rock Springs games can be heard on KZWB 97.9 FM. The games will be live-streamed with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns have a 4-3 conference record this year and are 11-8 overall. The Lady Pronghorns currently have a 2-5 conference record this season and are 5-14 overall. The boys are currently the second-best team in 1A in rebounds with 36.3 rebounds per game. Aden Neese is the leading scorer in 1A with 22 points per game on 49% accuracy.

The Green River Lady Wolves are 2-1 in conference this season and have a 7-10 overall record while the boys are 0-3 in conference and are 5-11 overall. Last week the Lady Wolves defeated Riverton 70-50 but fell to Cody 69-24. In their win over Riverton, Isabel Vasco led the team in scoring with 17 points.

The Tigers are 2-1 in conference and are 7-12 overall while the Lady Tigers have a 1-2 conference record and are 7-11 overall. The girls are currently on a five-game win streak.

The Wolves and Tigers face each other next week for the final week of the regular season for this year’s Make-A-Wish game