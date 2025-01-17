Sweetwater County Basketball Teams Open Conference Play

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers began conference action Thursday night, with games that showcased standout performances, tough battles, and promising efforts across the board.

Green River at Riverton

Lady Wolves Triumph Over Riverton

The Green River Lady Wolves secured a 51-40 victory over the Riverton Wolverines in their first conference matchup of the season.

Nicole Wilson led all scorers with 16 points, while teammate Sophia Arnold contributed 13 in a strong team effort. Natalie Tynsky stepped into the lineup, filling the absence of standout Isa Vasco, and made an impressive impact. Tynsky scored 8 points, including two three-pointers and a perfect 2-for-2 performance at the free-throw line, helping Green River maintain control throughout the game.

Wolves Fall Short in Riverton

The Green River Wolves faced a tough loss in their conference opener, falling 55-47 to the Wolverines.

Hunter Lake led all scorers with 16 points, showcasing his consistency as an offensive leader. Dawson Peterson, Dylan Archibald, and Daxton Taylor each added 7 points for the Wolves, but Riverton’s balanced scoring and strong finish proved to be the difference.

The Wolves and Lady Wolves travel to Evanston on Friday night for another pair of conference games.

Rock Springs at Evanston

Lady Tigers Struggle Against Red Devils

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers faced a challenging night against the Evanston Red Devils, losing 41-25 in their conference opener.

Emma Asay continued her strong season, leading the game with 16 points—accounting for all but nine points of the Lady Tigers’ scoring. Despite her effort, Evanston’s team performance proved too much for Rock Springs to overcome.

Tigers Edged Out in Nail-Biter

The Rock Springs Tigers fought hard but came up short in a 61-59 thriller against the Red Devils.

Samuel Lionberger led the Tigers with 19 points, while sophomore Boston James added 17—all scored in the first three quarters. Sam Eddy contributed 12 points in a balanced offensive effort. Evanston’s Jordan Mendez led all scorers with 22 points, including key buckets in the closing quarter to secure the win for the Red Devils.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers return to action Saturday, hosting Riverton for their second conference games of the week.

Upcoming Games

Friday, Jan. 12: Green River at Evanston (Girls at 6 PM, Boys at 7:30 PM)

Saturday, Jan. 13: Riverton at Rock Springs (Girls at 3 PM, Boys at 4:30 PM)

Fans can listen to all Green River games on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM or stream live on TRN Sports’ YouTube channel and The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

Rock Springs games can be heard on KZWB 97.9 FM and watched live via the same online platforms.