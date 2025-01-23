Sweetwater County Basketball Teams to Host Casper Teams’

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers are preparing for an exciting weekend of basketball, featuring back-to-back conference matchups. Both teams will host Natrona County and Kelly Walsh, with Friday and Saturday games flipping opponents for the squads.

Friday Night: Green River vs. Natrona County

The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves welcome the Natrona County Mustangs and Fillies to Wolves Gymnasium on Friday night.

The Lady Wolves (7-5) are coming off a tight 41-37 loss to Evanston last Friday. Last Thursday the Lady Wolves had a strong win against Riverton, with Nicole Wilson and Sophia Arnold leading the charge. They will look to keep the momentum going against the Fillies, who are a tough opponent in 4A competition.

The Green River boys (4-7) will aim to bounce back after back-to-back losses last week. Hunter Lake has been the offensive leader for the Wolves, averaging 13.5 points per game, and is looking for another strong performance to overcome the Mustangs.

Game Times: Girls: 6:00 PM Boys: 7:30 PM



Friday Night: Rock Springs vs. Kelly Walsh

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will host the Kelly Walsh Trojans and Lady Trojans on Friday night.

The Lady Tigers (1-7) are seeking their second win of the season after a hard-fought game in Evanston. Emma Asay, who continues to lead the team in scoring with 14 points per contest, will be key in keeping Rock Springs competitive against a solid Kelly Walsh team.

The Tigers (3-5) are coming off a narrow two-point loss to Evanston and will look to rebound against the Trojans. Samuel Lionberger, Boston James, and Sam Eddy have been reliable scorers for Rock Springs and look to deliver another strong showing at home.

Game Times: Girls: 6:00 PM Boys: 7:30 PM



Saturday: Opponents Flip

On Saturday, the Casper teams will switch venues for another round of conference play.

The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves will host Kelly Walsh, while the Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will face Natrona County at Tiger Arena.

Game Times: Girls: 1:00 PM Boys: 2:30 PM



How to Watch and Listen