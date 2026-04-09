Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for April 2026

Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for April 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in early April 2026.

JaRyiah June Davenport, girl, was born on March 29, 2026, to proud parents Jana Baker and Demetrius Davenport of Rock Springs.

Legend Bryce Dean Fornengo, boy, was born on March 24, 2026, to proud parents Damond and Heather Forengo of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

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