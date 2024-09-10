Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for August 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in August 2024.

Kasey Wayne Jenkins, boy, was born August 1, 2024, to proud parents Kansas and Paul Jenkins of Rock Springs.

Collins Emily Covalt, girl, was born August 2, 2024, to proud parents Marissa and Taylor Covalt of Rock Springs.

Kolt Grizlee Lindell, boy, was born August 2, 2024, to proud parents Kenneth Lindell and Rylee Phelps of Rock Springs.

Ashton James Morgan, boy, was born August 7, 2024, to proud parents Jenna Fletcher and Christopher Morgan of Rock Springs.

Harlow Faure, girl, was born August 8, 2024, to proud parents Precious Koritnik and Ricky Faure of Rock Springs.

Emeri Lynn, girl, was born August 8, 2024, to proud mother Haleigh Buckendorf of Boulder.

Mason Zachary Koritnik, boy, was born August 16, 2024, to proud parents Zachary and Kennedy Koritnik of Rock Springs.

Laynie Fern Munoz, girl, was born August 19, 2024, to proud parents Isaiah and Grace Munoz of Green River.

Asher Jon Archibald, boy, was born August 21, 2024, to proud parents Kira Ackerman and Thomas Archibald of Rock Springs.

Hunter Alan Smock, boy, was born August 27, 2024, to proud parents Chris and Ciara Smock of Rock Springs.

Wayed V. Andrew Tolar, boy, was born August 28, 2024, to proud parents Dylan Tolar and Sierra David.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

