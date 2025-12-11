Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for Early December 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Early December, 2025.

Myrah Kay Dyches, girl, was born December 2, 2025, to proud parents Cassidy East and Jordan Dyches of Rock Springs.

Taylor Rose Andrews, girl, was born December 3, 2025, to proud parent Celi Andrews of Rock Springs.

Colsen Clayton Brown, boy, was born December 4, 2025, to proud parents Annalisa and Parker of Rock Springs.

Oaklee Bryce Geddie-Normand, boy, was born on December 5, 2025, to proud parents Harmanee and Kaiden of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

Brought to you by: