Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for February 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in January 2026.

Naomi Evangeline Vanterpool girl, was born on January 14, 2026, to proud parents Gregg and Brooklyn Vanterpool of Green River.

Mateo Martinez Castillo, boy, was born on January 16, 2026, to proud parents Sophia Castillo and Jaime Martinez of Rock Springs.

Mylynn Elva Ramirez, girl, was born January 20, 2026, to proud parents Samantha and Jesus Ramirez of Rock Springs.

Reese Cora Bernard, girl, was born on January 20, 2026, to proud parents Shayd and Ashton Bernard of Green River.

Rosalie Joy Barnson, girl, was born January 22, 2026, to proud parents Kierra Anderson and Joshua Barnson of Rock Springs.

Brynlee Grace Johnson, girl, was born on January 25, 2026, to proud parents Julia Bauman and Dylan Johnson of Rock Springs.

Jensyn Jean Yeager, girl, was born on January 27, 2026, to proud parents Braxton and Faith Yeager of Green River.

Lainey James Keller, girl, was born on February 5, 2026, to proud parents Wyatt and Taylor Keller of Rock Springs.

Indie Gray Walker, girl, was born on February 10, 2026, to proud parents Hunter and Tayler Walker of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

